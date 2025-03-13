Marvin Vettori opens up about making "comeback" at UFC Vegas 104 against Roman Dolidze, reveals title shot goals: "The division raised the bar"

Marvin Vettori is determined to reestablish himself as a top contender in the UFC’s middleweight division. The Italian fighter headlines UFC Vegas 104 this Saturday in a rematch against Roman Dolidze at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Vettori, who last fought in June 2023, suffered a decision loss to Jared Cannonier. Despite recent setbacks, he remains confident in his ability to climb back into title contention. Speaking at media day, he acknowledged the division’s increasing competitiveness.

“It’s deep, man. The division raised the bar. It’s good. I think it’s tough. There are a lot of good fighters. It starts with Saturday. My comeback starts with Saturday. I’m going to show that I’m going to be a contender and get that title. That is where my head is.”

A victory over Dolidze would strengthen Vettori’s position in the rankings. Currently sitting at No. 8, he believes consistent wins could lead him to a title shot against Dricus du Plessis.

“For the title, when the ball starts rolling and I keep winning, things happen very fast, I believe. Especially when it is your moment to make it happen, and I believe it is now. It all starts with Saturday, that’s it.”

Check out Marvin Vettori's comments below:

A Look at Marvin Vettori’s career highlights

Italian middleweight Marvin Vettori has been a staple in the UFC since his debut in 2016. Over the years, he has faced top-tier competition, earning a reputation as a tough and durable fighter.

Vettori made his UFC debut at UFC 202, submitting Alberto Emiliano Pereira in the first round. Despite an early setback against Antônio Carlos Júnior, he rebounded with wins over Vitor Miranda and a hard-fought draw against Omari Akhmedov. In 2018, he faced future champion Israel Adesanya but lost via split decision.

After serving a brief suspension in 2019 due to a contaminated supplement, Vettori returned stronger, securing multiple wins, including a dominant performance against Jack Hermansson in 2020. His efforts earned him a title shot against Adesanya at UFC 263, but he fell short in a unanimous decision loss.

Vettori continued competing at a high level, defeating Paulo Costa in a catchweight bout and facing elite contenders like Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. He was scheduled to fight Brendan Allen in April 2024 but withdrew due to injury.

