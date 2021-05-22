Marvin Vettori reveals the two fighters who made him go "crazy about MMA"

Marvin Vettori has named the two fighters who made him go crazy about MMA.

A UFC middleweight contender who hails from Italy, Marvin Vettori is on the cusp of etching his name in the history books. He could become the first Italian fighter to win a UFC world title when he battles for the UFC middleweight title in June 2021.

Speaking to his coach Master Rafael Cordeiro on The OG Talk Podcast ahead of his all-important title fight, Marvin Vettori opened up on multiple topics.

The Italian Dream recalled coming from a small town where most people weren’t really knowledgeable about the sport of MMA. He then revealed that MMA legends Wanderlei Silva and Fedor Emelianenko inspired him to pursue the sport.

Marvin Vettori stated:

“It was just me that got like so fascinated by like; I remember Fedor. At the top of my head, if you tell me who are the two fighters that got you crazy about MMA, I remember Fedor and I remember Wanderlei Silva.”

“I remember Wanderlei Silva. I remember watching that video of like, there was a highlights video of him training and all these knockouts and stuff. And I’m like, ‘Man, this guy is a superhuman’. I want to be like him. He’s like,” Marvin Vettori proceeded to make the signature Wanderlei Silva pre-fight gesture with his hands.

“And then the other like – you know, both G’s, but in a different way. Fedor like, cold, cold, ice cold,” Marvin Vettori added. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Marvin Vettori alluded to the difference in Wanderlei Silva and Fedor Emelianenko’s respective styles – Silva being a fiery and expressive fighter, and Emelianenko being a calm and unemotional fighter.

Vettori emphasized that both fighters are legends with different styles.

Marvin Vettori is set to face Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 263

Fedor Emelianenko (left); Wanderlei Silva (right)

Marvin Vettori’s upcoming title fight will see him face reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The first fight between the two saw Adesanya defeat Vettori via split decision at UFC on FOX: Poirier vs. Gaethje (April 2018).

Since his loss to Adesanya, Marvin Vettori has put together an impressive winning streak and has gone on an unbeaten run. This is something he’ll look to continue with a win over Adesanya.

The rematch between Vettori and Adesanya – a UFC middleweight title fight – will headline UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12th, 2021.