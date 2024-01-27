Maryna Moroz responds to fan calling her lips "fake"

Maryna Moroz does not tolerate slander from fans on social media.

The UFC flyweight appeared to feel good heading into the weekend on Jan. 26, releasing an NSFW promotional post in silk underwear while announcing she was 'ready to train.' The post came amid fight camp for Moroz, roughly six weeks until her upcoming bout with Joanne Wood at UFC 299.

Moroz captioned her post:

"So it's Friday. I'm ready to train. Hugged and kissed! Have a good day!"

While most fan comments were supportive and complimentary of her appearance, one decided to criticize her authenticity.

Specifically, the fan claimed that Moroz's lips were 'fake' and 'not a good look.' Moroz did not take long to respond, typing back to confirm that her lips were natural.

Maryna Moroz responding to a fan claiming that she has fake lips [via @maryna_moroz_ufc on Instagram]

Since gaining a following as a UFC fighter, Moroz has since turned her social media focus to growing her personal brand and promoting her NSFW fan site. While receiving countless praises for her astounding appearance and physique, the Iron Lady still receives hateful comments as a female MMA fighter.

Though Moroz does not typically respond to all of her negative feedback, she chose to clap back at the comment, disregarding the legitimacy of her lips.

Maryna Moroz vs. Joanne Wood preview

Flying far beneath the radar on UFC 299, Maryna Moroz and Joanne Wood will meet on the preliminary portion of the card.

As two veterans of the flyweight division, both Moroz and Wood were formerly ranked in the UFC. Moroz is currently on a two-fight losing streak, while Wood picked up a win in her last fight but had dropped the preceding three bouts.

Before her losing streak, Moroz's last victory was a bonus-winning performance at UFC 272 with a submission against Mariya Agapova. Following the win, Moroz touched the hearts of MMA fans with her post-fight speech, dedicating the win to her home country of Ukraine, which was struggling.

Expand Tweet

The fight between Moroz and Wood will be a rematch of a 2015 bout at UFC Fight Night 64. Moroz won the original matchup by armbar submission in the first round.

Interestingly, Moroz's last opponent, Karine Silva, was also a rematch of a 2014 fight in which she also won by first-round armbar. However, Silva won the second contest with her own submission to hand Moroz her second consecutive loss.