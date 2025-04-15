Masaaki Noiri believes massive Japan event showed emerging stars what's possible with dedication: "A stepping stone for many young fighters"

Given the number of viewers and fans who tuned in to the stacked ONE 172 card last March 23 inside the legendary halls of the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, newly minted ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri says that it could be jumping board for the stars who competed in the event. Speaking to My Navi News in a recent interview, Noiri said that there is no other trajectory of the athletes who fought in the event but up, as he explained:
"There were plenty of good talent at ONE 172. And I think the event has sort of become a stepping stone for many young fighters on what they can aims for if they work hard and where they can reach."
Watch Masaaki Noiri's interview here:
Noiri was among the fighters who benefited from the card after he scored a gigantic victory against Tawanchai PK Saenchai to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title with a third-round TKO finish.
The Japanese striking maestro now holds a 2-2 win-loss record in ONE Championship.
Masaaki Noiri certain that he was able to inflict major damage against Tawanchai at ONE 172
The Team Vasileus-affiliated athlete claimed that he was able to hurt the Thai superstar in one of the junctures of their championship showdown, which also became his catalyst for earning the coveted $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
Masaaki Noiri proclaimed that he heard the current ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion wince in pain, as what he told My Navi News in an interview:
"I think I hit him with a left body shot. I wasn't too sure if it was the left or the right, but I heard him wincing in pain."
