Masaaki Noiri says beating Superbon will be more special than Tawanchai triumph: “I’ll feel even more excited”

After defeating Thai superstar Tawanachai at ONE 172, Masaaki Noiri is ready for a unification clash with Superbon.

Noiri shocked the world inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, scoring a third-round TKO over Tawanchai to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

It was without a doubt the biggest win of Noiri's combat sports career. However, the former two-division K-1 titleholder believes that a win over Superbon—the current ONE featherweight kickboxing king—would be an even bigger moment. During a conversation with My Navi News, Noiri said:

"I'm really excited with how my match with Tawanchai ended, and I think, in the future, I'm having that same excitement to face Superbon, especially if I win. Maybe I'll feel even more excited than I did this time."

Of course, getting a win over Superbon is no easy task, but it's a task that Noiri is more than up to.

Masaaki Noiri believes Superbon will be a step up in competition from Tawanchai

Offering his thoughts on an inevitable unification clash with Superbon, Masaaki Noiri sees the current ONE featherweight kickboxing world titleholder as a step up from Tawanchai.

As such, he'll have to be even more prepared when the two eventually tussle in eight-ounce gloves. Noiri added:

"Superbon will be a step up from Tawanchai. So I will put extra focus on my camp, beating him with my techniques and trying to learn new techniques for that fight."

Can Noiri add another Thai legend to his hit list and become an undisputed ONE world champion, or will Superbon bring the former K-1 star crashing back to reality when they hit the ring (hopefully) later this year?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

