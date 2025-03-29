Masaaki Noiri says ONE Championship gold has been his top priority from day one: “I’ve always wanted this belt”

Masaaki Noiri's goal was to always win a ONE world title.

The former two-division K-1 titleholder accomplished that dream at ONE 172 inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena, scoring a stunning third-round TKO over Tawanchai to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Speaking with My Navi News, Noiri was still soaking in the biggest win of his career.

"It realy makes me happy," Noiri said. "I’ve always wanted this belt. And that’s why I’m fighting in ONE Championship."

It was a career-defining moment for Masaaki Noiri, and one he got to accomplish inside one of the most iconic combat sports venues in the world.

"I can say this because I won, but the excitement in the venue after I won was what I was looking for," Noiri added. "That was when I knew I had done it."

It was the Japanese star's 50th career win and second under the ONE Championship banner. The next task for Noiri will be to try and trade in his interim title for undisputed gold.

Masaaki Noiri is ready for another tough test against current kickboxing king Superbon

Now the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, Masaaki Noiri is teed up for a massive unification clash with current ONE featherweight kickboxing king, Superbon.

Asked about an inevitable showdown with Superbon, Noiri said:

"I know this is just the interim belt, yes, it still means a lot. But I want the real one. This was a good way to get myself ready for the real one."

When and where the two collide is yet to be announced, but considering Noiri did something that Superbon couldn't—defeat Tawanchai—their meeting should make for an epic showdown.

