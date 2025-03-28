Masaaki Noiri says he's ready for Superbon after stunning finish of Tawanchai at ONE 172: "That's my only goal"

After getting the job done against Tawanchai PK Saenchai last March 23 at ONE 172 with a first-round TKO victory, Masaaki Noiri is now looking ahead to his undisputed battle with Superbon.

During his post-event interview with My Navi News, the newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion spoke about his main focus of fighting the Thai superstar, as he said:

"How much I have improved? I'm sure there are still many fighters out there in the world who is better than me. But there is only one fighter who is ranked above me at the moment. So for now, that's my only goal [facing Superbon].

Watch Masaaki Noiri's full interview here:

With the latest triumph, the 31-year-old striking maestro has improved his record to 2-2 under the world's largest martial arts organization and kept his 100 percent finish rate intact.

Furthermore, Noiri secured his first $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong with his stunning victory.

Masaaki Noiri grateful to his coach for pushing him to the limit during his ONE 172 fight camp

During a recent Instagram post, the Japanese superstar gave proper credit to his coach for giving him hell during his preparation for his championship match against Tawanchai.

According to Noiri, there is no better coach than him, and he would continue working hard after a short break, as he wrote the following caption (as translated to English):

"It's natural for athletes to have a hard time. Masakazu-san is the one who understands the athletes' feelings the most, and even though it was harder than anyone else, he didn't show any signs of it and pushed me to the limit every day. I'm really grateful. There's no other trainer as great as him. I'll be taking a little break, but I'll keep working hard, so please continue to support me!"

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

