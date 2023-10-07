"Massive numbers" - Eddie Hearn reveals staggering pay-per-view estimate for KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Eddie Hearn believes KSI vs. Tommy Fury can cross over 1 million pay-per-view buys.

Later this month, 'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' will clash in a high-profile DAZN main event. They will headline a pay-per-view Misfits Boxing card, which also features Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis in the co-main event.

All in all, the event is expected to be the biggest of the promotion's run thus far. It features four high-profile stars, and several names at the peak of their popularity. Obviously, KSI and Tommy Fury are coming off massive fights against Joe Fournier and Jake Paul respectively.

All of those factors lead Eddie Hearn to believe that the event will be a massive one. Speaking to Matchroom Boxing on their YouTube channel, the promoter admitted that were he 20 years old, he would also be into the card itself.

Furthermore, Hearn believes that the crossover appeal of the event can generate over one million pay-per-view buys. Speaking on Matchroom's YouTube channel, he stated:

“Kalle [Sauerland] and Mams [Taylor] are doing a brilliant job and it’s [Misfits] doing great numbers. That show, KSI and Tommy Fury, will do massive numbers. I think it can do a million buys, I really do. I watch it and I think it’s great, if I was in my twenties I’d be all over it, but I feel like I’ve got a job to do for boxing.”

See his comments in the video below (30:00)

KSI vs. Tommy Fury: Who else is fighting in the event?

KSI vs. Tommy Fury might cross one million pay-per-view buys, and much of that concerns the undercard.

Obviously, the main event between 'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' has generated a lot of excitement. It's the biggest fight of the YouTuber's career thus far, and it provides Fury another massive spotlight.

However, the co-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has also generated a lot of excitement. The boxing match will be the first for 'The Maverick' since 2021, and there's a lot of heat, heading into this one.

Nonetheless, the KSI vs. Tommy Fury undercard is stellar. The event also features the return of Salt Papi, as he takes on Slim Albaher. Furthermore, the heated rivalry between Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace will come to a head.

The event also features the high-profile rematch between Walid Sharks and Deen The Great. Their first fight last year saw multiple knockdowns and a stunning comeback win for the latter.