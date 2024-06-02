The heavyweight boxing world will have its attention on Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang on June 1 but Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois also met in the ring just one fight before for the interim IBF heavyweight championship bout. Entering the matchup, both fighters last picked up wins on the 'Day of Reckoning' fight card in December 2023.

In the build-up to the fight, Hrgovic was listed as the betting favorite with oddsmakers giving him more than a 2-1 edge. The Croatian began the night with a 17-0 record and cemented himself as a top contender in 2022 with a win over Zhang.

Dubois' win over Jarrell Miller at the 'Day of Reckoning' was a bounce-back performance for the 26-year-old, who had previously been knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk. The win over Miller improved his record to 20-2, having previously also lost by knockout to Joe Joyce in 2020.

Trending

Expand Tweet

From the opening bell, Hrgovic established firm control, seemingly unable to miss with his right hand. Dubois, however, maintained his composure and dealt his punishment in the second round through the subpar defense of 'El Animal.'

By the fourth round, Hrgovic's production had slowed considerably as Dubois' formidable durability led to him becoming the fighter pushing forward. The 31-year-old still landed power shots with ease but could not so much as wobble the Brit.

The pressure from Dubois built up in the seventh round, as Hrgovic was nearly beaten unconscious but managed to stay on his feet. By the end of the frame, the undefeated contender was bloodied beyond recognition and barely made it to the stool.

Expand Tweet

Dubois would keep his foot on the pedal in the eighth until the referee called for a stoppage to inspect the vicious cuts on Hrgovic. Moments later, the fight was stopped, giving the underdog the TKO victory.

Expand Tweet

The win for Dubois secured the head-to-head victory for Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions as they improved to 4-0.