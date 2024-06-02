Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5 vs. 5: Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder: Full video highlights

As two of the top heavyweights in the world looking to bounce back from recent disappointing performances, Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang made headlines as the most intriguing matchup of the Queensberry vs. Matchroom fight card. Though not initially scheduled to be the event headliner, a withdrawal from Artur Beterbiev caused the bout to become the new main event.

Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion, was in search of his first win since knocking out Robert Helenius in 2022. Since losing his title to Tyson Fury in 2020, 'The Bronze Bomber' had gone just 1-3 in his previous four fights entering June 1.

Since 2020, Zhang has fought much more frequently than Wilder but has sandwiched consecutive wins over Joe Joyce with losses to Filip Hrgovic and Joseph Parker in his four most recent outings. In his 30th professional fight, the 41-year-old was looking to prevent himself from suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career.

As expected, neither fighter threw many punches through the first two rounds, but it was Zhang pushing forward with Wilder frequently backed into corners. As the 42-year-old continued his relentless attack, he had the American covering up with his coaches pleading for more activity.

The middling pace would continue until late in the fifth round when Zhang turned Wilder around with a counter right hand before following up with another vicious hook that put the former champion flat on his back. Wilder made it back to his feet before the count concluded but could not avoid the official from calling it off.

Wilder, who gestured towards the referee before the knockout, appeared to be upset upon returning to his stool. The 38-year-old was consoled by his cornermen but had a clear dejected look on his face.

Zhang completed the 5-0 sweep for Queensberry Promotions with a 'Big Bang' knockout, the 22nd of his career.