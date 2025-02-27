Mateusz Gamrot calls on matchmakers to let him step in amid Justin Gaethje UFC 313 shakeup: "I'm ready"

Mateusz Gamrot has thrown his name into the hat for the Justin Gaethje sweepstakes as the former BMF champion has a vacancy in his UFC schedule. Gaethje was initially supposed to clash with Dan Hooker at UFC 313 but a hand injury would force Hooker out of the five-round co-main event contest.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion still wants to compete though and Gaethje has received many replacement opponent bids as of late. Among the group of eager fighters, there was a challenge from Hooker's last UFC opponent to jump in and face Gaethje in the coming weeks.

It all kicked off when the American Top Team account on X posted a video of Gamrot with corresponding text indicating he was ready while he donned a sweat-drenched shirt amid a hard training session.

In Gamrot's re-post of this ATT post, he added a phone emoji with the X handle for UFC tagged implying that he is waiting or a call to take Hooker's spot on this looming card. In another post tagging the wrong fighter account, Gamrot stated:

"Hooker out, I'm ready to go @Justin_Geathje two weeks no matter!!"

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's post regarding Justin Gaethje and UFC 313 below:

Mateusz Gamrot and other lightweights eyeing Gaethje

Mateusz Gamrot is not the only member of the UFC's 155-pound division who would be keen on a clash with the human highlight reel. Justin Gaethje has several enthusiastic potential dance partners for March 8 with a familiar foe of Gaethje's indicating his eagerness.

Rafael Fiziev has previously shared the cage with Gaethje and his enthusiasm for a rematch came across when he displayed his desire for the bout via a tweet that came out from his account a bit over an hour after the news broke of Hooker's withdrawal.

Fiziev has been out of action since sustaining an injury during a fight with the aforementioned Gamrot. Speaking of the 34-year-old combatant, Gamrot did not have a fight booked, and the Hooker fight, while a loss, was by split decision.

Gamrot also addressed this in a separate post when he described the Hooker fight as very close and also claimed 'The Hangman' got lucky with the judges at UFC 305 last August.

The native of Poland is certainly in contention here but Renato Moicano has also articulated his interest in stepping up for this Gaethje fight. Moicano claimed that two weeks' notice is no problem and his gamesmanship was exemplified in his last outing.

Moicano decided to take on the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world with the most minimal notice possible in a lightweight title bid versus Islam Makhachev in January.

