Mateusz Gamrot predicts glorious triumph for Dustin Poirier in last dance against Max Holloway  

Mateusz Gamrot is backing Dustin Poirier to emerge victorious in his retirement fight at UFC 318 on July 19. Poirier will face Max Holloway in a trilogy fight at the event, and the ceremonial BMF title will be on the line.

At the recent UFC Vegas 107 event, Gamrot defeated Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision to get back in the win column. At the post-fight press conference, the Polish fighter was asked to share his thoughts on the upcoming vacant lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

Gamrot insisted that he was eager to watch Poirier's retirement fight more than Topuria vs. Oliveira, and stated:

"For me, the most important is the Dustin Poirier fight. I want to attend this fight. I believe, Dustin Poirier will knock out Max Holloway. His final fight, he will get the [BMF] belt and retire happily. He's a great person. I wish him all the best. He has helped me a lot in my career, always pulled me up. So he deserves everything great."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below (15:21):

During his time in the United States, Gamrot has trained at Florida-based American Top Team, forging strong relationships with Poirier and other fighters at the camp.

While the Polish fighter is keen to watch his teammate perform, he also has his eyes set on the title shot. Speaking further at the press conference, Gamrot predicted Oliveira to defeat Topuria at UFC 317, citing the size advantage and a versatile skill set in the striking and grappling departments.

Gamrot, the No.6-ranked lightweight contender, took a major risk in accepting the fight against an unranked but streaking Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107. He is eyeing a high-stakes fight against France's Benoit Saint Denis. Sharing his thoughts on the fight, Gamrot expressed his willingness to face Saint Denis in his hometown of Paris, France.

