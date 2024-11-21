Mateusz Gamrot shares one-word reaction to Michael Chandler's pursuit of Max Holloway fight for BMF title

Mateusz Gamrot reacted to Michael Chandler's inclination to fight Max Holloway if Conor McGregor's return is delayed. At UFC 309 on Nov. 16, Chandler lost to Charles Oliveira by unanimous decision. He has laid out a plan of action in the aftermath of the event, naming the likes of Holloway and Gaethje as the potential next opponents.

In a recent appearance on Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Chandler said he is open to fighting Holloway for the ceremonial BMF title or rematching Justin Gaethje while McGregor is away. @SpinninBackfist re-posted Chandler's statement on X and Gamrot gave a one-word reaction to summarize his thoughts on Chandler's callout. The Polish fighter wrote:

"Chicken"

Gamrot is coming off a split decision defeat against Dan Hooker at UFC 305 in August. The loss snapped his three-fight win streak and cost him a top-five spot in the rankings. Having lost their recent fights, Chandler and Gamrot occupy the No.7 and No.8 spots in the official UFC lightweight rankings, respectively.

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor is "romantic and sentimental" about the sport, feels hopeful about his return

Conor McGregor has not competed professionally since suffering a brutal leg break in the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight in July 2021. He was expected to return to competition against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but a toe injury forced him to pull out.

While many believe the Irishman could be done with fighting, Chandler is hopeful of his return and a potential mega-fight.

On the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Chandler said that he is uncertain whether McGregor would return to competition. However, he feels they will meet inside the octagon if he chooses to make a comeback. He added:

"We have to finish The Ultimate Fighter. The UFC has to finish The Ultimate Fighter. Conor wants to fight me. He can fight anybody but he made the commitment... He is more romantic and sentimental about the sport than people give him credit for because he has become this big and infamous brand, right? But he knows he is nothing without that UFC octagon."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (44:56):

