Matt Brown offers words of wisdom to Helen Yee in pursuit of Olympic trials dreams

As one of the longest-tenured fighters on the UFC roster, Matt Brown has offered a word of advice to an aspiring Olympian.

MMA journalist Helen Yee has mentioned her plans to try out for the 2024 Summer Olympics numerous times and Brown is showing the reporter his full support.

On Dec. 30, Yee claimed that fans 'make fun' of her 'trying to pursue a childhood dream of qualifying for Olympic trials.' The journalist also announced her improved swimming times and current personal best as the upcoming Olympic games approach.

Matt Brown was among the first to respond to the tweet, telling the American to 'ignore those that don't respect you.'

According to her Instagram biography, Yee is a former two-time state champion swimmer.

In response to the fighter's comment, Yee thanked 'The Immortal' for his encouragement.

Though Yee has stated her life-long love and admiration for both swimming and athletic competition, she has also made her hiatus from the sport clear. In her X post, the journalist claimed her 50-yard freestyle time has increased from 40 seconds to 23 seconds after her speed regressed significantly due to the time away.

Yee is also known as the wife of popular MMA journalist Dave Schmulenson, commonly referred to as 'The Schmo.' The couple hosts The Schmozone podcast together.

When did Helen Yee get married?

After many years as an MMA media power couple, Dave Schmulenson and Helen Yee will solidify their relationship with a marriage.

On Aug. 15, the two reporters announced their engagement on Instagram, much to fans' delight. The couple has been together for many years and broke onto the MMA scene together.

In the caption, Schmulenson called Yee his 'best friend' and expressed his excitement for their combined future.

Fighters and coaches congratulated the soon-to-be husband and wife included Joanna Jedrzejczyk, John Hackleman, Tatiana Suarez, Angela Lee, Matt Frevola, Amanda Ribas, Vanessa Demopoulos, and many more.

As of Dec. 30, the couple have not publicly announced a wedding date.