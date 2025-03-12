Mauricio Ruffy shares buzzing two-word reaction to Israel Adesanya being impressed by his spinning wheel kick KO of King Green

Mauricio Ruffy responded to Israel Adesanya's comments regarding his UFC 313 victory over King Green. Ruffy, a standout from the emerging Fighting Nerds camp founded by Caio Borralho, scored a walk-off knockout against Green in the main card opening bout, delivering a wheel kick cleverly masked behind a left hook. The UFC awarded him an additional $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for the highlight-reel knockout.

Ad

Adesanya, the former two-time middleweight champion, shared a reaction video for the fight on Instagram. The astonished Nigerian-Kiwi fighter expressed his thoughts on Ruffy's performance, stating:

"Wow! N*, No! N*, No! It was a delayed one, too, man! My god! F* hell! That was beautiful. ... That was perfect, bro! Slumped him... Open up the show like that, that's crazy. Well, his stock is going up."

Ad

Trending

During his post-fight celebration, Ruffy nearly kicked an official inside the cage. Although the incident occurred in a brief moment, UFC commentators took notice. Adesanya responded to their comments, joking:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"F* man! Two knockouts in one night? [laughs]"

Check out Israel Adesanya's reaction below:

Ad

Ruffy took to the comments section of Adesanya's post and gave a simple two-word reaction, stating:

"One shot [flame emojis]"

Mauricio Ruffy's comment on Israel Adesanya's post

The UFC 313 victory extended Ruffy's win streak to seven. He is 3-0 in the UFC lightweight division since his promotional debut in May 2024.

Ad

Israel Adesanya reacts to Alex Pereira's UFC 313 defeat, questions the quality of MMA judging

UFC 313 was headlined by Israel Adesanya's biggest rival in both kickboxing and MMA, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian attempted his fourth light heavyweight title defense against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event. Unfortunately for Pereira, Ankalaev won the closely contested bout by unanimous decision, becoming the new 205-pound champion.

Ad

Two judges and a large significant portion of fight fans scored Rounds 1 and 5 for Pereira. However, the third judge, Sal D'Amato, scored the fight 49-46 in Ankalaev's favor, which led to massive fan backlash.

Adesanya also seems to disagree with D'Amato's scorecard. In the caption to his reaction video to Pereira vs. Ankalaev on Instagram, Adesanya questioned the quality of MMA judging, stating:

"49-46??? These judges need to be tested #ufc #UFC313"

Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's reaction to the UFC 313 main event result below:

Despite a fierce rivalry in the past, Adesanya and Pereira seem to be on good terms. The duo were seen sitting next to each other at UFC 312 and interacted cordially.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.