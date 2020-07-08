Max Holloway feels Alexander Volkanovski is under more pressure than him ahead of UFC 251

Max Holloway is set for a rematch against Volkanovski this Saturday at UFC 251 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The former Featherweight Champion has promised a show at UFC 251.

Max Holloway feels no added pressure to win his title back

Max Holloway's legacy could be on the line at UFC 251, where he takes on Alexandar Volkanovski for the second time. Many critics feel that 'Blessed', who lost the first fight by a unanimous decision, has to win this rematch if he is to secure his legacy.

But the man himself is seemingly feeling no pressure at all or any responsibility to prove his doubters wrong after his setback at UFC 245.

Max Holloway feels his resume in the UFC speaks for itself, and he isn’t attaching any added meaning to the rematch other than winning his title back.

Max Holloway is right in so many ways as he was looking unbeatable at featherweight before UFC 245. Max Holloway's eight-year career in the UFC has been spectacular, with UFC commentator Joe Rogan labeling him as the 'G.O.A.T' of his division. He had decimated a top contender in Brian Ortega, while also out-fighting Frankie Edgar at UFC 240.

Holloway had also defeated former Champion Jose Aldo twice, and his legacy inside the Octagon is all but secured. 'Blessed' also feels that his opponent is under much more pressure than him. He said -

“Go watch this guy’s interviews; the guy’s got a chip on his shoulder. He’s talking like he’s mad. People are still treating me like I’m the champ, you know? I’ve got five belts – five titles at home in my closet. This dude can go out there and beat me twice. I’m still going to have five titles in my closet."

"You can’t take that away from me. It’s just another fight to me. I know I’m a champion. I carry myself as a champion, belt or no belt. People see me as a champion, so I’m going to go out there, fight my fight, have the fight of my life, and have fun.”

Max Holloway promises a show at UFC 251

Many critics feel that Volkanovski might have Max Holloway's number following their first match, but the competitive Hawaiian doesn't believe a word of it. Max Holloway feels that despite a pandemic-affected training camp, he is ready to be the king again at featherweight.

“I’ve been in the cage with this guy before; I know what he brings to the table. I know a lot of his game. I can’t wait. Going out there, this fight, I got to actually focus on me, focus on my body, focus on recovery, and I feel great, man."

"It’s going to be a sight to see. I guarantee you guys are going to get to see it come (Saturday). Make sure you tune in, only live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. I’ll be there. I’ll be waiting, and it’s going to be a show, I promise.”