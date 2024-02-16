Max Holloway reacts to "old man" Alexander Volkanovski pretending to fall asleep at UFC 298 press conference

Max Holloway recently reacted to Alexander Volkanovski's playful gesture of feigning sleep during the UFC 298 press conference.

On Thursday, Volkanovski brought a humorous flair to the pre-fight presser by donning the same elderly costume he sported to promote his upcoming bout with Ilia Topuria. Wearing his characteristic flat hat, sweater, collared shirt, and dress pants, 'Old Man Volk' ascended the stairs of the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, showing that he still possesses vitality despite his age.

Expand Tweet

During the presser, reporters directed their questions to 'El Matador' while Volkanovski amusingly pretended to doze off. However, the lighthearted moment took a comedic turn when Paulo Costa, who was already on the stage, playfully woke up 'The Great'. The crowd erupted in laughter, and even Volkanovski's former opponent couldn't resist reacting with humor on social media.

Expand Tweet

Holloway posted on X:

"The sleeping on stage is killing me 😂😂😂"

Check out Max Holloway's post below:

Expand Tweet

When asked about the act, Volkanovski responded:

"Just having a bit of fun with it, you know what I mean? You've got to do it. And for the people as well! Everyone appreciated the outfit, so I wanted to do it in person. I think this old man needs to teach this young fella a lesson. What do you reckon?"

Topuria didn't start off with a smile as he pledged to retire the featherweight champion. The crowd harshly booed the Spanish challenger.

Check out the fiery exchange between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria below:

Expand Tweet

Alexander Volkanovski outlines potential opponent after his UFC 298 fight against Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski has frequently emphasized his role as a champion, pursuing contenders to showcase his abilities. With this mindset, 'The Great' has overcome former featherweight titleholders such as Max Holloway and Jose Aldo. He's on the verge of establishing himself as the greatest 145-pounder of all time.

UFC 298 marks the Aussie's sixth championship defense, this time against the undefeated Ilia Topuria. With a significant age difference between them, many view this as the toughest challenge of his title reign.

However, 'The Great' remains steadfast in his confidence to retain the title and further solidify his dominance. During the UFC 298 media day, Volkanovski was prompted to discuss the prospect of his next opponent:

"Whatever's next is whatever’s next. I do want a clear guy. After I take Ilia’s zero, taking someone else's zero might be a trend after that. We’ll see! But I’m confident I’ll take out anyone. So, whoever it is, bring it on! But it’s not too clear right now. So we’ll see what’s next."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (3:59):