After 12 years in the UFC, Max Holloway is proud to say he "never waited for anything" in his decorated career.

After Ilia Topuria staked his claim as the fifth featherweight champion in UFC history, Holloway responded to MMA reporter Luke Thomas' take naming Yair Rodriguez as the frontrunner for an upcoming title shot. As reactions from fans poured in, one fan wrote that the former champion "should have waited" for the UFC 298 main event instead of accepting a UFC 300 bout with Justin Gaethje.

The comment read:

"You should've waited Max"

Expand Tweet

Holloway quickly replied back, noting his belief that Alexander Volkanovski will likely receive an immediate rematch and that he "always earned" everything in his career rather than "waiting."

Holloway said:

"Never waited for anything always earned it. I always believed if volk was to lose the title he'll prolly immediate rematch anyway."

Expand Tweet

Since 2014, Holloway has gone 18-3 at featherweight, with all three losses against Volkanovski for the featherweight title. With Volkanovski's loss to Topuria, many fans believed Holloway would be next in line as the no. 2 ranked contender with wins over four other fighters in the top 10 of the division.

Instead, Holloway is attempting a second move to lightweight at UFC 300 in the co-main event against Gaethje for the BMF belt. 'Blessed' previously attempted to claim the UFC interim lightweight championship title at UFC 236 against Dustin Poirier but lost a competitive five-round Fight of the Night decision.

Max Holloway reacts to Luke Thomas' tweet naming Yair Rodriguez as the next opponent for Ilia Topuria

Before reacting to a fan claiming he 'should've waited' for Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway comedically reacted to Luke Thomas selecting Yair Rodriguez as the next featherweight title challenger.

Thomas, the current co-host of Morning Kombat with Brian Campbell, tweeted his opinion that Rodriguez should receive the next title shot should he defeat Brian Ortega at UFC Mexico City. Holloway — who took home a unanimous decision over Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42 — hilariously reacted with the commonly-used 'confused' meme of former NBA star Nick Young.

Expand Tweet

Since their Fight of the Night meeting in 2021, both Holloway and Rodriguez have gone 2-1 with losses to Volkanovski for the featherweight title. Holloway has picked up wins over Arnold Allen and Chan Sung Jung, while Rodriguez has acquired victories over Ortega and Josh Emmett.