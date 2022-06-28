Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 stats

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski are set to face each other for the third time at UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas. The pair last fought at UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal in 2020, with Volkanovski walking away victorious.

However, there was some controversy after the result due to the razor-tight nature of the fight, which resulted in a split decision. All the judges scored the bout 48-47, with two out of the three siding with Volkanovski.

When comparing the damage done via significant strikes, Volkanovski clearly out-landed 'Blessed'. The current featherweight champion landed 50% of his 272 significant strikes, with Holloway only hitting the mark with 38% of his 268 attempted strikes.

The majority of these strikes were aimed for the head, but Volkanovski did land 67 leg kicks, which is over double the amount that Holloway landed. 'The Great' also used his takedown threat wisely, successfully converting three out of nine attempts.

The two fighters will once again be the co-main event this weekend, with Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier taking the top spot at UFC 276.

Both Holloway and Volkanovski will be keen to move on from this trilogy and take on more of the top contenders at featherweight, with both men hoping to do so while defending the title.

Max Holloway open to Conor McGregor rematch after facing Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276

If Max Holloway can get past Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 this weekend, 'Blessed' is open to the idea of rematching Conor McGregor.

The Irishman has been vacant from the UFC since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in his previous outing and is also likely moving up in weight. However, Holloway believes he's always on the shortlist to face the Irishman and believes that the fight would be an entertaining one.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on the The MMA Hour, Max Holloway stated that he would be open to second fights against both Charles Oliveira and McGregor:

"I think the Oliveira one is probably way more funner and way more possible actually, to be honest. But funner wise, I would actually say is the Conor fight. The Conor fight would be super fun."

Watch the full interview below:

McGregor and Holloway previously fought in 2013 at UFC Fight Night 26: Shogun vs. Sonnen in Boston. The Irishman beat Holloway via decision after three rounds of fighting.

Before looking at anyone else, 'Blessed' still has to focus on Volkanovski. The featherweight belt will once again be on the line this weekend in the third and potentially final bout between the two stars.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far