"Maybe I'm bias but whatever" - Alexander Volkanovski backs his guy while predicting Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313

Alexander Volkanovski has backed Rafael Fiziev to get one back over Justin Gaethje when the pair face off in the co-main event of UFC 313 this weekend.

Ad

On Saturday, Gaethje and Fiziev are set to meet in the octagon once again, after previously going head-to-head at UFC 286. The pair went the distance in a Fight of the Night-winning contest, with 'The Highlight' getting his hand raised via majority decision.

Gaethje was originally set to face Dan Hooker, but 'The Hangman' was forced out of the fight due to a hand injury. 'Ataman' was then quick to throw his name into the mix and their short-notice bout now marks the 32-year-old's first appearance in the octagon since he suffered a knee injury in 2023.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Heading into the fight, both Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev are each looking to make a statement as they hope to bounce back from losses. Gaethje last time out suffered a knockout defeat to Max Holloway, whereas Fiziev has lost his last two fights in a row for the first time in his career.

Ahead of their clash, Alexander Volkanovski weighed in and offered his prediction for the fight. According to 'The Great', despite Fiziev losing the first encounter, his "gut" says the Azerbaijani fighter will get it done. He explained:

Ad

"They've already fought and it was a fun and exciting fight...It's an interesting fight... but I'm telling you, he's [Fiziev] coming in and he's going to do better this time. I think that's still the case, and Rafa's my guy, so I have to go with Rafa. Maybe I'm biased but whatever. It is short notice...but I'm just going to go with my dog again, I'm going with my dog Rafa."

Ad

Check out Volkanovski's comments below (4:15):

Ad

Alexander Volkanovski reveals who he plans to call out after Diego Lopes bout

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed he's already got a name in mind for who he could face next after his featherweight title bout against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 on April 12.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Great' name-dropped the undefeated Movsar Evloev as his potential next opponent. He said:

Ad

"Movsar, he is undefeated.... What is earning [a title shot]? Is earning being active, fighting anyone, anywhere, anytime? That's a lot of brownie points... Look, what I'm planning on doing, I'm telling you I'm gonna go there, I'm winning the belt, and I'll call him out. So he can probably just wait if he wants. I haven't even said this to the UFC. Maybe I will go... I'm winning that title and I'll fight [Evloev] three months later. Tell me the date that we can do it and I'll call the shots that night."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (20:05):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.