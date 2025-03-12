"Maybe I wouldn't be here today" - Nabil Anane admits Superlek loss was a valuable lesson ahead of redo at ONE 172 in Santana

Nabil Anane is of the opinion that had it not been for his loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his debut, things could have panned out differently for him on martial arts' largest stage. The Thai-Algerian was sent packing in his promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023. Many saw his six-foot-four frame as a mammoth task for 'The Kicking Machine.'

However, the latter reminded him there are levels to this game as he unleashed hell and chopped him down to bits in the opening stanza of their Muay Thai joust.

While some fighters would struggle to recover from such a defeat, the Team Mehdi Zatout martial artist took it as a valuable chapter in his budding career. He analyzed his shortcomings and worked on his strengths to ensure he returned better than ever.

True enough, Nabil Anane has won six fights in a row since, including a crazy opening round TKO of Scotsman Nico Carrillo to become the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

The young star hopes to trade his provisional crown for the divisional gold when he runs it back against tormentor and reigning king Superlek. Their world title unification matchup will be one of five world titles set for ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

He said:

“I’m still learning every day, and what happened to me last time, I wouldn’t let it happen again. It was quite a hard time, but I was just a kid, and I grew up a lot. If I didn’t have that lesson, maybe I wouldn’t be here today. But it happens, you know? I just learn from it and grow up.”

ONE 172, headlined by a five-round flyweight kickboxing thriller between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Johan Ghazali backs Superlek for success over Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Malaysian-American teenage phenom Johan Ghazali gave Sportskeeda MMA his prediction on this upcoming rematch between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane.

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp star doesn't see Superlek pulling off another knockout of Anane, but reckons he'd do enough to win the fight easily on the judges' scorecards.

He said:

"Tough one, but I’d say a decision, a decision, maybe. Like I don’t see him struggling or anything like that, but I think knocking out Nabil - in the form he’s in - isn’t going to be easy. That’s all."

