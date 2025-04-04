“Maybe I will come back” - Chingiz Allazov says fresh challenge in Masaaki Noiri could fuel his return to ONE Championship

Earlier this year, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov vacated his title, elevating then-interim champ Superbon to undisputed world champion status.

However, while he may be on the sidelines now, a potential matchup with interim ONE featherweight kickboxing champ Masaaki Noiri might draw Allazov back out into the Circle.

With Noiri holding interim gold and a unification bout with reigning champ Superbon on the horizon, the Belarusian fighter is starting to feel that competitive itch again. Speaking to Nick Atkin, Allazov said:

"Maybe if Noiri wins this fight, I think for me, it will be good. Maybe I will come back to take the belt. For me this is no problem."

A showdown with Noiri would be fresh territory for Allazov. But while his eyes are on the new contender, an old rival stirs in the background.

“The wound he made still hurts” - Superbon still hoping for chance to avenge loss to Chingiz Allazov down the line

Chingiz Allazov took Thai legend Superbon out with a second-round knockout in their January 2023 clash. With Allazov vacating the title, Superbon was promoted from interim to undisputed. Regardless, the loss lingers - even two years later. In a recent interview with the promotion, he said:

"I'm happy to be announced as undisputed ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, but I'm not that proud of it yet. I still want to rematch with Chingiz and beat him. Because the wound he made still hurts me. That’s why I have to beat him more than anything."

The ONE featherweight kickboxing belt may be in his hands, but it seems Superbon won't feel like he deserves it until he gets his chance to even the score.

Masaaki Noiri vs Superbon was one of five title fights on the ONE 172 card. Watch it via replay on watch.onefc.com.

