Mayra Bueno Silva condemns doctor's stoppage in statement after TKO loss: "I was 100% aware and lucid"

Mayra Bueno Silva recently opened up about her loss to Macy Chiasson at UFC 303 and slammed the referee's decision to stop the fight. Silva made it clear that she was in her senses and could have continued fighting.

Silva went up against Chiasson in a women's bantamweight bout last weekend. Despite her efforts, the bout was notably stopped in the second round after 'Sheetara' took considerable and visible damage from a vicious elbow by Chiasson.

However, it appears Silva was okay and didn't appreciate the fight being stopped prematurely despite pleas to let it continue.

In a recent post on Instagram, Silva addressed her second consecutive loss in the octagon. She revealed that she was expecting a "war" and was "100% aware and lucid" despite taking damage. She wrote:

"Last night I was in the mood for war, I was there to sweat, bleed and everything that can happen in a war, but unfortunately the judge thought it was better to stop the fight, I don't agree with the result because who comes in there knows the dangers that can occur, I was 100% aware and lucid. Well, I can say soon be back."

Fans react to Mayra Bueno Silva sharing an injury update with stitched-up laceration

Mayra Bueno Silva recently shared an update on her nasty cut and showed off her injury stitched up multiple times. As mentioned, Silva's cut was brutal enough for Chris Tognoni to stop the fight in the second round after the doctors checked her out.

X-based handle @realkevink shared her recent Instagram post on his account. He wrote:

"UFC Mayra Bueno Silva posts an update via Instagram stories following her #UFC303 doctor stoppage."

Soon after, fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their opinions on the picture. (Viewer discretion advised)

One fan stated that Silva should be allowed to run it back with Chiasson and wrote:

"Deserves a rematch ngl."

Another fan wrote:

"Thats gonna be a problem in the future. Any hit there is gonna open it right back up."

A user stated:

"And she was complaining about it being an unnecessary stoppage!?!!!"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @realkevink on X

