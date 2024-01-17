Mayra Bueno Silva family: Here's all you need to know about 'Sheetara's' partner

Mayra Bueno Silva is preparing to face Raquel Pennington for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 297. The first pay-per-view event of 2024 is scheduled for Jan. 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Bueno Silva began her MMA journey in March 2015 with a regional promotion. In 2016, she started training at the renowned Chute Box gym in Sao Paulo, where she crossed paths with her then-future wife, Gloria de Paula.

Similar to 'Sheetara', de Paula is also a mixed martial artist who previously competed in the UFC strawweight division.

Their relationship blossomed around 2017. They exchanged vows in November 2022, and since their marriage, Bueno Silva and her wife have deepened their connection. As of now, the couple does not have any children.

De Paula earned her entry into the UFC through Dana White Contender Series — a path similar to her wife's. However, 'Glorinha' struggled with a 1-3 record in the MMA promotion and was eventually released.

Following her departure from the UFC, she joined Invicta FC but faced a setback with a loss to Karolina Wojcik in November 2022.

Mayra Bueno Silva predicts tough road for Raquel Pennington in title fight

Mayra Bueno Silva recently predicted her upcoming title bout against Raquel Pennington.

'Sheetara' earned the chance to contend for the vacant title after emerging victorious in four bantamweight matchups against Wu Yanan, Stephanie Egger, Lina Lansberg, and Holly Holm.

Despite Bueno Silva's most recent victory — a second-round submission against Holm in July 2023 — being invalidated due to a positive drug test, the UFC still extended her the opportunity to compete for the championship.

During an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Bueno Silva shared her expectations for the outcome of her fight:

"I will knock her out. I have trained hard and I don't have any knockout wins in the UFC, only submissions. But I believe now is my time, I'm ready to knock her out."

He added:

"She is very tough, I respect everything she did but now it's my moment."

Check out Mayra Bueno Silva's comments below (4:12):