“Meet fire with fire” - Jonathan Haggerty raring to go against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver

ONE Championship's two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty is itching to go at it. Set to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in his return at ONE 168: Denver, Haggerty plans to meet fire with fire when he collides with flyweight kickboxing kingpin Superlek Kiatmoo9 in Denver, Colorado, Sept. 6.

'The General' acknowledged Superlek's long history and dangerous skills as a world champion, but he believes he has what it takes to face this massive challenge head on.

In an interview on the Sky Sports MMA Club in London, the 27-year-old champ said he is eager to avenge his loss from their first meeting, as the fight was stopped because he got a cut.

He said:

"I’ll say that he’s probably the pound-for-pound best at the moment, we both are at our peak now – from the last performance that we had – against each other, we’re in the best organization in the world, so what a better time to come together and meet fire with fire, I’m excited."

ONE Championship fans witnessed Haggerty's latest victory in the circle this past February when he produced come-from-behind TKO over Felipe Lobo.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available via Ticketmaster.

Superlek faces tough Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 ahead of Jonathan Haggerty superfight

Before aiming to reach two-division and two-sport supremacy against Jonathan Haggerty on the ONE 168: Denver card, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will first compete against fresh challenger Kongthoranee Sor Sommai on June 28.

The two will collide in a flyweight Muay Thai bout, which serves as the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 68.

This fight can also be considered as a warm up fight in this sport before he challenges Haggerty's bantamweight Muay Thai world title, after he was victorious in his kickboxing world title defense against strong contender Danial Williams.

ONE Friday Fights 68, emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the Thai capital, Bangkok, is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.