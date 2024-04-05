Megan Olivi discloses she writes and memorizes all her lines during UFC broadcasts, offers behind-the-scenes sneak peek into production

Megan Olivi, a staple of the UFC and a beloved MMA personality, has provided fans with a look into the behind-the-scenes work that goes into creating content for the UFC's on-screen programming.

Olivi has put forth an Instagram post featuring a video of herself shooting for a special edition of her UFC-related show, 'UFC Connected.' As indicated in the video, she was at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, to film the episode. It'll cover the landmark UFC 300 event.

Additionally, Olivi attached a statement to the post that encouraged fans to tell her about what other UFC behind-the-scenes content they want to see. An excerpt from the 37-year-old's statement read as follows:

"We're in the studio filming a special UFC 300 edition of UFC Connected. Get behind the lights, camera, and action. What behind-the-scenes content would you like to see next? Drop ideas below in the comments."

Check out Megan Olivi's video and statement below:

A number of netizens took to the comments section of Olivi's Instagram post, with one fan notably asserting that they love her behind-the-scenes content. Furthermore, the commenter alluded to the MMA personality being a part of a major production (i.e., the UFC) and questioned whether she uses a teleprompter or memorizes her lines.

The American journalist responded to the question by implying that she had a teleprompter while filming the UFC 300 episode. Nevertheless, the UFC interviewer and analyst added that she utilizes her own writing, memorization, or impromptu speech for all other content. Olivi responded to the commenter by writing:

"@sovigor thank you! For this show only there is a prompter. For everything else - all broadcasts and desk work it's all my writing and memorization. Or off the cuff."

Check out a screenshot of Olivi's answer below:

Screenshot of Olivi's comment

When Megan Olivi unveiled behind-the-scenes content with Joseph Benavidez before UFC Atlantic City

Megan Olivi is known to serve as a roving reporter, analyst, and host for UFC programs, something that's earned her widespread recognition and laudation over the years. The most recent UFC event transpired at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA, on March 30, 2024. In the lead-up to that fight card, Olivi unraveled a few behind-the-scenes photographs of herself and her husband.

As seen in the Instagram post above, Megan Olivi and her husband, retired MMA fighter Joseph Benavidez, enjoyed local delicacies in Atlantic City heading into the UFC Atlantic City event. The beloved sportscaster made an allusion in her post about her and the former UFC fighter enjoying the world-renowned pizzas in New Jersey.

Moreover, Olivi is expected to cover the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 event as well, which is the UFC's upcoming fight card that'll transpire on April 6, 2024. She'll then serve as a part of the UFC broadcast team at the much-awaited, star-studded UFC 300 event on April 13, 2024.

Watch Olivi's UFC 300-themed 'UFC Connected' episode below:

