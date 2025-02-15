Megan Olivi drops one-word reaction to Dustin Poirier's Valentine's Day post dedicated to the 'love of his life'

UFC reporter Megan Olivi has reacted to an Instagram post that Dustin Poirier dedicated to his wife for Valentine's Day. Olivi used just one word to convey her emotions.

Poirier married Jolie, who was his high school girlfriend, in 2009, and they have been navigating life’s ups and downs together ever since. The couple welcomed their daughter, Parker Noelle, in 2016.

Over the years, 'The Diamond' has frequently highlighted how much Jolie had sacrificed and supported him throughout his journey to become one of the top UFC lightweights.

To celebrate this year's Valentine's Day, Poirier dedicated an Instagram post to the "love of his life," featuring a photo of the two enjoying a special outing. The caption read:

"Happy Valentine's day to the love of my life! Love you J!!!"

Along with many other UFC fans, Olivi also commented on Poirier's post. She simply wrote:

"Jolie 👑"

Megan Olivi's reaction to Dustin Poirier's Instagram post for his wife [Image Courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier responds to Ilia Topuria's recent comments about him

The MMA community has always praised Dustin Poirier's resilience. Recently, current featherweight champion Ilia Topuria expressed similar admiration for 'The Diamond,' who has participated in many memorable lightweight battles.

During an episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, Topuria said:

"I love that dog, Dustin Poirier. He's a fu**ing fighter… He goes in and he fights till he dies. You're going to have that guy in front of you fighting and trying to take your head off."

Check out Topuria's comments about Poirier below (18:49):

Poirier responded to a fan's question about Topuria's comments, saying:

"A warrior knows one when he sees one, nothing but respect."

