Megan Olivi gets brutally honest about curve ball motherhood threw her way: "Why is he making these noises?" 

Megan Olivi recently shared her honest thoughts on how motherhood changed her life. The UFC reporter and her husband, Joseph Benavidez, welcomed their baby boy in July.In a recent appearance on the Sunday Sports Club Podcast, Olivi opened up about dealing with a newborn baby and the adjustments she had to make while dealing with the new experiences. Outlining how the baby's sleep cycle took her by surprise, she said:&quot;The thing that I wish they'd tell you about newborns, no matter how great they sleep, is that they are so loud. I feel like I sleep next to a pissed off truck driver because he's just grunting and making these crazy noises the whole night, but he's dead asleep. I'm not because I'm like, 'Why is he making these noises?' So that's kind of an adjustment, and once you realise, 'Okay, he's really sleeping. This is just a weird newborn thing they do,' I feel like I've slept a little bit better.&quot;She continued:&quot;Otherwise, maternity leave has been amazing, but it's like, until you live it, you think, 'How hard can it really be?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen UFC reporter Megan Olivi revealed her favorite fighters to interviewEarlier this year, Megan Olivi came clean on which fighters she liked to interview the most. She named Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev as her favorite UFC stars to interview and shared some insight on the latter's personality.In an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Olivi shared her two cents on the matter and said:&quot;He [Makhachev] and Khabib are some of my favorite people to interview of all time because they are lowkey so funny.&quot;She continued:&quot;I think that as people get to know Islam the way they did with Khabib, they will start to see him as a really appealing person whose funny, whose interviews are interesting to listen to, and who is insightful. I find that to be such a fun part of making him a star in this organization.&quot;