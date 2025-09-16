  • home icon
  • Megan Olivi gets brutally honest about curve ball motherhood threw her way: "Why is he making these noises?" 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 16, 2025 04:46 GMT
Megan Olivi opens up about the new experiences of motherhood. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Megan Olivi recently shared her honest thoughts on how motherhood changed her life. The UFC reporter and her husband, Joseph Benavidez, welcomed their baby boy in July.

In a recent appearance on the Sunday Sports Club Podcast, Olivi opened up about dealing with a newborn baby and the adjustments she had to make while dealing with the new experiences. Outlining how the baby's sleep cycle took her by surprise, she said:

"The thing that I wish they'd tell you about newborns, no matter how great they sleep, is that they are so loud. I feel like I sleep next to a pissed off truck driver because he's just grunting and making these crazy noises the whole night, but he's dead asleep. I'm not because I'm like, 'Why is he making these noises?' So that's kind of an adjustment, and once you realise, 'Okay, he's really sleeping. This is just a weird newborn thing they do,' I feel like I've slept a little bit better."
She continued:

"Otherwise, maternity leave has been amazing, but it's like, until you live it, you think, 'How hard can it really be?"
When UFC reporter Megan Olivi revealed her favorite fighters to interview

Earlier this year, Megan Olivi came clean on which fighters she liked to interview the most. She named Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev as her favorite UFC stars to interview and shared some insight on the latter's personality.

In an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Olivi shared her two cents on the matter and said:

"He [Makhachev] and Khabib are some of my favorite people to interview of all time because they are lowkey so funny."

She continued:

"I think that as people get to know Islam the way they did with Khabib, they will start to see him as a really appealing person whose funny, whose interviews are interesting to listen to, and who is insightful. I find that to be such a fun part of making him a star in this organization."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

