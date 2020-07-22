"When all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the only thing that matters is family."

American mixed martial arts news/events reporter Megan Olivi will always be proud of her husband Joseph Benavidez in victory as well as in defeat. Megan Olivi has a comforting message for her husband and UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez after the latter lost the fight for the then-vacant flyweight title to Deiveson Figueiredo. This was, in all likelihood Joseph Benavidez's final shot at the title.

Joseph Benavidez locked horns with Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC on ESPN+30 last Saturday in Abu Dhabi, in a rematch for the vacant flyweight title. Unfortunately for Joseph Benavidez and his friends, fans, and family, his last challenge for the much-coveted title fight didn’t go as planned, as he was forced to submit by Figueiredo in the first round.

Megan Olivi is proud of Joseph Benavidez

Speaking on Instagram, Megan Olivi provided her take on her husband’s unsuccessful title bid.

“You are the best person I have ever known. Every person that interacts with you leaves better because they met you. I have never been more proud of you. I am so lucky to be your wife!! Thank you for being everything a fighter, husband and man should be. I can’t believe I get to be with you every day, it’s a literal dream come true. Let’s go make out and eat everything in the world now.”

On the night Joseph Benavidez took on Deiveson Figueiredo, Megan Olivi was on broadcast duty for the UFC Fight Island event.