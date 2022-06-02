“It’s true that he’s undefeated, but it’s not going to last for long” – Mehdi Barghi plans to hand Odie Delaney his first loss

Mehdi Barghi is coming in with supreme confidence as he gears up for war against Odie Delaney at ONE 158 on Friday, June 3.

Barghi looked strong in his debut against Kang Ji Won before the South Korean mounted an incredible comeback to take the win. However, the Iranian national wrestling champion is unfazed by the setback and is eager to show that he belongs among the best in the world.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Barghi claimed that he will put a blemish on the undefeated American’s record on Friday.

Mehdi Barghi said:

“I believe Odie is a strong opponent, otherwise he wouldn’t have been competing in ONE. And it’s true that he’s undefeated, but it’s not going to last for long.”

Delaney’s debut lasted only 66 seconds, as he unleashed the ‘Odie Lock’ on Thomas Narmo to force the Norwegian warrior to tap in the first round of their encounter.

Barghi is not one to be intimidated by the feat though. He offered a prediction on how his match with Delaney will turn out and even sent a message to his rival.

“We expect the fight to last two rounds. In the second round, I will finish my opponent on the ground. And for Odie, I will say this: Try your very best because I’m already coming in with 120 percent.”

Mehdi Barghi bares game plan against Odie Delaney

Mehdi Barghi wants to make an impact in his second match in ONE Championship by beating Odie Delaney in the same manner that he won his debut.

During the interview, Barghi revealed his game plan against ‘The Witness’. Barghi said:

“According to our plan, we will focus more on wrestling and jiu-jitsu because I want to fight on the ground. This is my game plan.”

The 36-year-old certainly has the tools to take the bout wherever he pleases. His wrestling background can help him take opponents to the ground, where he claimed two of his four wins. His other two victories came via knockouts, which shows that he can strike with the best of them if needed.

Meanwhile, Delaney also has a 100% finishing rate in his undefeated run of three wins. He knocked out his first opponent but has scored back-to-back submissions in his last two outings, including a record-setting win against Thomas Narmo.

Whether on the feet or on the ground, this fight does not look like it will reach the judges’ scorecards.

