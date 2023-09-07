"Men's equivalent of a Holly Holm main event" - Fans annoyed with Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson possibly headlining UFC Vegas 80

Fans are seemingly annoyed with the UFC reportedly finalizing a Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson bout for the main event of UFC Vegas 80.

Green was most recently in action against Tony Ferguson at UFC 291 back in July and won the bout via submission. On the other hand, Dawson was seen in action against Damir Ismagulov also in the month of July and won the fight via unanimous decision.

Davi Van Auken took to Twitter to announce the news of the matchup between the two. He said:

"Breaking News Grant Dawson is set for his first UFC Main Event against Bobby Green on October 7th in Las Vegas per sources"

Fans are certainly not pleased with the UFC's matchmaking with this one and have flooded the comment section of the post with their reactions and have expressed no interest in what would be Grant Dawson's first UFC main event. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"This the men's equivalent of Holly Holm main event"

"Wow this might be the worst matchmaking possible. Who wants to see this fight?"

"Grant Dawson last fight was the most boring in UFC history. Main event?"

Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson: Did Tony Ferguson accuse 'King' of intentionally eye-poking him?

Yes, Tony Ferguson accused Bobby Green of intentionally poking him in the eye during their fight to impair his vision. Despite the fact that it was ruled as accidental by the referee. Ferguson wasn't too pleased with it and took to Instagram to publicly demean his victory.

Responding to the accusations made by Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green clapped back at the UFC veteran and asked him to not resort to excuses during an appearance on The MMA Hour. He said:

“Tony said I intentionally poked him, and that threw his momentum off. From there, the fight just went my way. I disagree with that, I thought I was doing so much more than that the entire fight… If you argue with a crazy man, you’re probably crazy. I’m not going to argue with him.”

He added:

"Listen bro I got nothing but love for you. I hope that you don't take any of this personally. It's the fight game. I would never try to do something dirty to a legend. I thought it was going to be a dope classic. But, if it's tainted for him like that in his head, it sucks... All of a sudden we need an excuse for why things happen."

Catch Bobby Green's comments below (21:00):