Meng Bo predicts the outcome of the Xiong Jing Nan vs. Ayaka Miura clash at ONE: Heavy Hitters

Meng Bo will make her strawweight debut at ONE: Heavy Hitters. She will also have a front row seat for the main event title clash between Xiong Jing Nan and Ayaka Miura.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of the match, Meng Bo offered her thoughts on the headlining fight:

“I think Xiong Jing Nan will win. Miura actually has nothing except wrestling, and her stand-up game is poor, so as long as her takedowns are defended, she should have no power left to wrestle after the first round.”

Xiong is undefeated in the ONE women’s strawweight division, with her only promotional loss being an unsuccessful challenge for the ONE women’s atomweight crown held by Angela Lee. Her last two wins came at the expense of top-ranked women’s strawweight Tiffany Teo and No.2-ranked Michelle Nicolini.

With No.3-ranked strawweight Angela Lee set to defend her own crown upon her return to the Circle, it leaves No.4-ranked Miura as the next in line for a world title challenge.

The Japanese star tore through the competition upon entering ONE Championship, stringing together three straight wins before getting stopped by Teo back in 2020. She rebounded nicely with a first round-finish of the previously undefeated Rayane Bastos in the middle of 2021.

However, Meng Bo seems unimpressed by what Miura has shown so far in the Circle. Should fatigue settle in after the first round, the 25-year-old believes her compatriot can easily defeat the Saitama, Japan native.

Meng Bo open to an all-China clash with Xiong Jing Nan

With her shift to the strawweight division, Meng Bo could ultimately climb up the ranks to challenge for the world title. If no one can stop Xiong Jing Nan’s dominant world title reign, they could one day meet as opponents.

In her interview with ONE Championship, Meng Bo admitted not thinking that far ahead, while also expressing that she’s not opposed to the idea of facing her fellow Chinese warrior for the top prize in the division.

“I haven’t thought about it, but the point is to do your best every bout, and if I really get this opportunity, I’ll go all out.”

Meng Bo’s first test will be against Tiffany Teo, who will no doubt be motivated to keep her place at the top of the rankings. Teo is arguably the most well-rounded fighter that Meng Bo will compete against.

The Singapore boxing champion is not a specialist in a particular discipline, as she is also well-versed in Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

In her last outing, Meng Bo struggled against Ritu Phogat’s wrestling, an area she claims to have improved since absorbing her first promotional loss. Against a fighter of Teo’s caliber, Meng Bo will get a chance to show how much she has improved on the ground, should Teo decide to take the fight there.

Also Read Article Continues below

To date, the only person to defeat Teo has been Xiong and the Singaporean will look for things to stay that way by the end of their match.

Edited by Harvey Leonard