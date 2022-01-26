Meng Bo seen training with Bellator’s Christian ‘Pain’ Edwards at Jackson Wink MMA

Meng Bo may have realized she needed to change up her training camp in order to evolve as a fighter. The 25-year-old strawweight fighter from China has now suffered two back-to-back losses, first at the hands of India’s Ritu Phogat and then to Singapore’s Tiffany Teo.

It’s certainly a tough pill to swallow for a fighter with as much pride as Meng. She realized that a change is necessary if she wants to improve her overall skill-set and catch up with th fighters in her division.

In a recent series of Instagram posts, Meng teased training at Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico, home to some of the most talented mixed martial arts fighters in the world. Among them, Bellator’s Christian ‘Pain’ Edwards, who was seen grappling with the Chinese fighter.

Meng wrote in her caption:

“🤣🤣🤣Big tall”

In one of the replies, Edwards also left a comment:

“😂😂😂😂🤣 good to have you here in Albuquerque my sister! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Meng Bo’s recent setbacks prompted her to train at Jackson Wink MMA

Established by Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn in 2007, Jackson Wink MMA is one of the most renowned MMA gyms in the world. Some of the biggest names in MMA have walked through those gym doors, including the likes of Alistair Overeem, BJ Penn, Carlos Condit, Jon Jones and even the legendary Georges St-Pierre.

The gym is sought after by fighters from all over the world, looking to better themselves. You can now count Meng among those on the list.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Meng Bo said:

“Jackson Wink MMA is one of the most well-rounded MMA camps in the world, and it’s an honor for me to be able to train here. After experiencing a losing streak recently, I felt like I needed to refresh myself and my training. A change of scenery would be good, but I’m looking to change my style in every way. There’s a lot I need to learn, especially in my ground game, and some techniques in the cage.”

