“I realized that just hitting hard doesn’t make you a top-level athlete” - Meng Bo talks training at Jackson Wink MMA

It wasn’t long ago that Meng Bo was seen training at Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the hopes of taking her game to the next level.

The 25-year-old Chinese atomweight star admitted her skills were greatly lacking, especially where her grappling was concerned. She embarked on a journey to plug those gaps in her skill set.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Meng Bo detailed her reasons for training at the world-renowned martial arts facility with some of the finest fighters in the world.

In a follow-up interview with the ONE Championship phenom, Meng Bo expounded on her reason for training at Jackson Wink MMA.

“After the results of my last two fights, I realized that just hitting hard doesn’t make you a top level athlete. I know I still have a lot t o learn and I’m going to try to get back into the title conversation as soon as possible. Training here at Jackson Wink MMA will help me do just that.”

When asked what she is working on specifically, she quickly responded with grappling, without batting an eyelid.

The hard-hitting 25-year-old has some of the most dangerous hands in ONE Championship’s stacked atomweight division. However, her achilles heel has always been her grappling.

“My absolute first priority is to improve my grappling and my wrestling, so I don’t run into the same problems as with my last two fights. I believe Jackson Wink is the best place for me to achieve that.”

Meng Bo looks to get back on the winning track in 2022

2021 was not an ideal year for Meng Bo. She lost a three-round unanimous decision to India’s Ritu Phogat in September’s ONE: Empower event. Just after the new year, she fell again in a valiant effort, this time to Singapore’s Tiffany Teo at ONE: Heavy Hitters via second-round submission.

In both fights, Meng was dominated in the ground exchanges. However, by training at Jackson Wink MMA, the Chinese standout hopes her skills will catch up with her atomweight peers and that she’ll be back in the winner’s column in her next outing.

“At Jackson Wink MMA, there is a high level of training in every session. There are a lot of high level athletes training there on a daily basis as well. The important thing with this chance is that I’m surrounded by the best fighters in the game. I need to catch up with them and the other ONE atomweights. I think I will, in the very near future.”

