"Mensch behaviour" - MMA X wholesome for once as Jiri Prochazka shaves head for fan battling with cancer, Dana White matches $50,000 donation

Jiri Prochazka recently shaved his head as a show of support for a fan, Ashley McGarity, who is currently battling cancer. The former UFC light heavyweight champion also pledged $50,000 toward cancer research, with Dana White vowing to match that amount.

Prochazka is set to face Jamahal Hill in a 205-pound clash at UFC 311 this weekend. At the pre-fight press conference, the Czech fighter sported a clean-shaven head and explained why he went bald. He said:

"This hair was inspired by Ashley. That girl, she’s fighting with cancer. She will come tomorrow. This is my showing solidarity. Because it’s about sending the good energy. Yesterday, I reached 1 million followers on Instagram so I will give for each other 1 million [Czech Koruna] by my foundation to oncologist patients. Martial arts has something to give back, and it’s all about good energy.”

After the crowd responded with an uproar of appreciation, White quickly took the mic and announced that he'd match the 1 million Czech Koruna, which is roughly $50,000, to support the fighter's efforts. Their actions resonated with fans, who cheered their charity loudly.

After @ufc shared a clip of their announcements via an X post, fight fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"Dana with the mensch behavior."

Another fan wrote:

"Jiri seems like a legit good person."

Jiri Prochazka responds to fan copying his iconic ponytail before losing hair to chemo

Last year, Jiri Prochazka responded to a fan who copied his ponytail before losing her hair to chemotherapy. Prochazka notably sports a unique ponytail hairdo that was inspired by Mongkhon, a traditional headgear worn by Muay Thai fighters.

After the fan shared her selfie on Reddit, her pictures were reposted by @espnmma on Instagram. While fans wished her a speedy recovery in the comments, Prochazka also chimed in to show his support for her battle against cancer. In the comments, he wrote:

"Every Fighter, have to have some WarHair."

