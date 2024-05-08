"Merab about to drop to flyweight" - Nina-Marie Daniele and others react to Merab Dvalishvili trying 'pani puri' in India

UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili's recent trip to India has sent a wave of amusement through the MMA community. Dvalishvili, known for his energetic personality both inside and outside the octagon, surprised fans by attending a UFC event in Mumbai alongside Indian bantamweight Anshul Jubli.

His recent social media post, ‘The Machine’ attempted his first bite of 'pani puri,' a popular Indian street food consisting of a small, crispy ball filled with potato, chickpeas, and flavored water.

The video captured Dvalishvili's surprised reaction to the explosion of flavor and spice in his mouth. The hilarious clip quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of comments from fans and MMA personalities alike.

Popular UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele playfully remarked:

"Merab about to drop to Flyweight"

Referencing the weight class below bantamweight and the potential weight loss the spicy 'pani puri' might induce.

Fans joined in the fun, with one commenting:

"If made correctly, pani puri is top 5"

Another fan, clearly a 'pani puri' enthusiast, wrote:

"I drink that sh*t like water haha"

Others joked:

"That's one way to do a weight cut."

”Boys about to shit down two weight divisions.”

Location delaying Merab Dvalishvili championship fight, claims Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is eager to defend his title against Merab Dvalishvili, but a logistical hurdle is currently delaying the fight.

O'Malley expressed his desire for a quick turnaround for his next fight on his podcast. However, he revealed a key restriction - he will only fight within the United States.

"I'm trying to get it booked ASAP. The only issue is, some of the next pay-per-views aren't in the country, and I'm not fighting out of the country. They have other people who have other places. But I'm ready to go, I'm f****** wanting to book a fight ASAP... God I just want to hit Merab with that knee, boom, flatline him."

