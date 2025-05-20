Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling's new skit leaves MMA fans flabbergasted: "Am I allowed to laugh?"

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is back at it with his comedic antics on social media. This time, he's involved his close friend and former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. In their latest skit, the unlikely comedy duo hovered on, well, a rather divisive subject.

The beginning of the video saw Dvalishvili having some kind of fireplace lit up under his bed. He then goes to sleep on same bed - only to wake up as Sterling. What made the video even more awkward is the fact that Sterling was acting like he was in horror upon waking up.

Here's the video, with the caption that says:

"Happy Monday! Today I woke up a different man 🦾😂"

Needless to say, this elicited a lot of reaction from fans, with @yestocreatine saying:

"Am I allowed to laugh? I’m a little nervous"

Meanwhile, @JoshLewisGrowth said:

"Dude I was not expecting that. At all. 🤣🤣🤣"

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image courtesy: @MerabDvalishvil on X]

Merab Dvalishvili to defend title in a rematch with Sean O'Malley at UFC 316

For his second title defense, Merab Dvalishvili will rematch the man he took the belt from, Sean O'Malley. The two will lock horns once again at UFC 316 on June 7, inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The two first met back in September last year, at the UFC's historic fight card, Noche UFC 306 inside the famous Sphere in Las Vegas. The bout, which went the full distance, saw 'The Machine' largely nullifying O'Malley's dangerous KO power by wrestling him to the ground and keeping him there.

O'Malley had one shining moment in the 5th and final round, where he appeared to have badly hurt Merab Dvalishvili with a powerful kick to the body.

Upon rewatching the fight, 'Sugar' insisted that it was much closer than the unanimous decision verdict that made Dvalishvili the champion. O'Malley also asked for an immediate rematch.

The UFC granted the former champion his wish, after waiting in the sidelines for months while his rival successfully defended the belt in the meantime against Umar Nurmagomedov.

