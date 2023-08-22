Merab Dvalishvili bizarrely blames Marc Goddard for loss to Ricky Simon in continued slander against the UFC referee

UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili has blamed referee Marc Goddard for his loss to Ricky Simon.

Dvalishvili is certainly not a big fan of Goddard. The bantamweight fighter has been slandering the UFC referee since Aljamain Sterling's loss to Sean O'Malley this past weekend. O'Malley knocked down Sterling in the second round of the fight and landed a flurry of punches while his opponent was still on the ground before Goddard decided to step in and stop the fight.

Since then, many people have claimed that it was an early stoppage and Aljamain Sterling should've been given more time. The same has been the sentiment of Sterling's teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, who has continued to take shots at the UFC referee.

Most recently, Dvalishvili took to Facebook and recalled his controversial 2018 bout with Ricky Simon. He said:

"I have "markgoddardphobia" not only because of what happen last Saturday. He was cageside ref when I fought Ricky Simon in 2018. After I fought hard in the last minute to not tap out from a choke, I made it to the bell, The main ref in the cage let me fight til the end because he saw I was not sleeping and kept moving to show i was still fighting to the end."

He added:

"So Mark Goddard didnt let them use the judges score which I dominated first two rounds. He pushed everyone to say I lost consciousness in the middle of the choke but I was never out. First they say I lost to TKO but now, if you check my record, they changed it to a technical submission.

"Any new fans that didn't see this fight ... go check it out and let me know what you think . We work so hard ... are ready to die in the cage ... Let us fight tillewe can't fight anymore."

Merab Dvalishvili calls out Sean O'Malley

Following Sean O'Malley's win over Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili is seemingly open to fighting for the title. It is worth noting that Dvalishvili had made it known that he wouldn't fight for the title as long as Sterling remained the champion.

Now that Sterling is not the champion anymore, Dvalishvili took to Twitter to call out O'Malley for a bantamweight championship match if he decides not to give the former a rematch. He said:

"If Sean O’Malley ducks Aljo for a rematch then I want to beat his skinny a** for the Belt! #numberonecontender #stopthebullshit"

