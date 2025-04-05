Merab Dvalishvili cheers on explosive 28-1 fighter with two-word reaction after he expresses interest in joining the UFC

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili cheered on the former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov, when the latter stated during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, that joining the UFC is one of his biggest motivations.

The Ukranian is a five-time world sambo champion and also boasts an impressive professional mma record of 28-0-1. Amosov won the Bellator welterweight title back in 2021 and then proceeded to successfully defend his belt against Logan Storley at Bellator 291. His most recent fight took place in the Cage Fury Fighting Championships on March 14, 2025, where he won dominantly with a Round 1 submission of Curtis Millender.

In a recent interview, MMA Junkie reporter Nolan King asked Amosov about his goal to join the UFC, to which the Ukrainian replied:

"Ofcourse, now it's [a] very big motivation for me becasue I hope [that the UFC] gives me a contract. I want to show [that] I can take this belt"

King then proceeded to ask him if he expects his next fight to take place in the UFC. Amosov replied:

"I hope that [my] next fight is in UFC. Now my manager is talk[ing] with Sean Shelby and big respect for this guy. We will see but I hope about this"

The 31-year-old was then asked to make his pitch to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby. In response, he said:

"I want to show who I am. I hope [that] he give[s] me chance and I show this world who I am"

Check out Yaroslav Amosov's words below (2:57):

An Instagram post by MMA Junkie, highlighting Amosov's comments caught the attention of fight fans and fellow fighters.

UFC bantamweight champion Dvalishvili chimed in and commented:

"Lets' go"

Merab Dvalishvili's reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Former UFC BMF champion Jorge 'Gamebread' Masvidal also commented:

"Next champion"

'Gamebread's' reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Michael Bisping believes that the rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 will play out differently than their first fight

The UFC has just announced that Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley will headline the UFC 316 card in June in a rematch of their UFC 306 bout. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael 'The Count' Bisping has reacted to this development on his YouTube podcast.

'The Machine' claimed the UFC bantamweight title after soundly defeating 'Suga' via unanimous decision at the Sphere, back in September 2024. O'Malley has not fought in the cage since and has taken time off to recollect himself. On the other hand, Dvalishvili has stayed active by successfully defending his belt in a hard-fought victory against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January.

'The Count' recently shared his opinion on the fight during his podcast, stating that the rematch will mostly likely turn out to be a completely different fight as compared to the first bout:

"Every single fight, whether it's boxing, kickboxing or MMA, they are always different and they never play out the same. That's exactly what I said to Luke Rockhold when I fought him the second time at UFC 199 and I ofcourse knocked him out in the first round. Every single fight is always different. You zig when you should have zagged, you bob when you should have weaved, you know how it goes"

Check out 'The Count's' words on Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley II below (8:13):

