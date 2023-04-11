Top-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili is considering a potential fight with Sean O'Malley.

Dvalishvili, who is currently riding a nine-fight win streak, is looking for his next big challenge in the UFC and believes that 'Sugar' could be the perfect opponent.

Dvalishvili's impressive run in the UFC has made him one of the most feared fighters in the bantamweight division. His dominant performances in the octagon have earned him a reputation as a relentless striker and a tenacious fighter, and he is eager to test his skills against Sean O'Malley.

During a recent interaction with InsideFighting, 'The Machine' remarked:

"Yeah, I do want O'Malley. But, the UFC said he's next for the title fight. O'Malley is safe for the title, I think they are protecting him. I respect him, he's a good fighter but you never know."

Merab Dvalishvili is expressing his apprehension about Sean O'Malley's intentions, suspecting that O'Malley might be bidding his time for a shot at the title against Merab's close friend, Aljamain Sterling. While the Georgian native is eager to face off against other worthy opponents such as Cory Sandhagen, he's concerned that Cory may be recovering from injuries sustained in his most recent victory over Chito Vera.

An intriguing fact is that both Dvalishvili and O'Malley have something in common - they both defeated the former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, in their most recent fights.

Sean O'Malley provides competent guidance to Raul Rosas Jr. following devastating defeat

During a recent episode of his popular TimboSugarShow podcast, Sean O'Malley offered some valuable insight and advice to Raul Rosas Jr. in the wake of his defeat at UFC 287.

'Sugar', spoke highly of the young American-Mexican fighter's potential and identified opportunities for him to succeed in the bantamweight division.

Rather than focusing solely on Rosas Jr.'s potential opponents, O'Malley emphasized the importance of taking time to hone his skills and address any weaknesses that may have contributed to his loss. O'Malley's wise counsel suggests that 'El Nino Problema' could benefit greatly from a period of reflection and training to improve his technique and mental fortitude.

The 28-year-old No. 2-ranked bantamweight stated:

"There's definitely guys in the division that he can go out there and beat. But it doesn't...I don't even think he needs to go out there and get a win. He needs to go out there and and get better. Take two years off, lift, f**king grind... I think he should stay at 135, just don't fight for a couple of years. Get good, just improve everywhere, come back."

