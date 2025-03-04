  • home icon
Merab Dvalishvili drops a GIF in reaction to post highlighting top UFC fighters with the lowest finish rate

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Mar 04, 2025 12:39 GMT
UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano - Source: Getty

Merab Dvalishvili might not possess the highest finish rate, but he is certainly one of the most fun fighters to watch in the UFC. His ability to impose relentless pace from start to finish is what makes him so different.

'The Machine' responded to being named no. 1 on the list of lowest finish rates by releasing a GIF of one of his Octagon victory moments. He embraced the stat with his usual energy and upbeat attitude. His reaction summed up his whole personality - he's all about hard work, fun, and winning fights, no matter how they go.

Check out the Instagram reel below:

Dvalishvili commented with a GIF of himself in the Octagon, playfully showing love to the fans with his trademark enthusiasm.

Check out a screenshot of 'The Machine's' comment below:

Screenshot of Dvalishvili&#039;s comment on him being ranked 1 as the fighter with lowest finish rate. [Image courtesy @m.m.a.ddict on Instagram]
Screenshot of Dvalishvili's comment on him being ranked 1 as the fighter with lowest finish rate. [Image courtesy @m.m.a.ddict on Instagram]

Merab Dvalishvili watches mosh pit chaos with a confused reaction

Merab Dvalishvili recently shared a video of a wild mosh pit in action. When he turned the camera on himself, he looked rather confused. His reaction suggested he had no idea what was going on or why people were throwing themselves into the chaos. For a guy who thrives in the intensity of a fight, even he seemed baffled by the energy of a mosh pit.

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
हिन्दी