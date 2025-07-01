Merab Dvalishvili gets 100% real about potential featherweight move, explains disinterest in Alexander Volkanovski fight: "I'm comfortable"

Merab Dvalishvili offered his thoughts on a potential matchup with Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. Dvalishvili lauded Volkanovski's legacy in the promotion. However, the reigning bantamweight champion is more focused on his division rather than moving up to pursue a second belt.

Ad

Dvalishvili and Volkanovski were in the audience when Ilia Topuria, who they both know well, defeated Charles Oliveira to become the new undisputed lightweight champion at UFC 317 on Saturday.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dvalishvili discussed meeting Volkanovski. Despite praising Volkanovski's skills inside the cage, 'The Machine' was reluctant to challenge the Australian for the 145-pound belt.

''[Volkanovski] used to be like a hero for me and he still is but now we are friends...I'm not planning to go to his division...Right now, I'm comfortable. I want to clean out my division. I don't wanna chase too much. I'm good. I wanna defend my belt. I'm comfortable here for now. If later, if I really beat everybody, then yes, maybe I will take some super fights or maybe I will go for the second belt, but like I said, I have so much respect for Volkanovski, for now, I don't want to deal him."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dvalishvili made his second 135-pound title defense in a rematch against former champion Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 last month. The Georgian submitted O'Malley in the third round and is now expected to take on Cory Sandhagen.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski became a two-time featherweight champion at UFC 314 after defeating Diego Lopes by unanimous decision. According to multiple reports, 'The Great' will begin his second title reign with a rematch against Yair Rodriguez.

Cory Sandhagen lays out his game plan for Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen attended UFC 316, where Merab Dvalishvili defeated Sean O'Malley. Following his victory, Dvalishvili voiced his desire to face Sandhagen next.

Ad

In a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Sandhagen acknowledged Dvalishvili's constant pressure inside the octagon. However, the American is confident in his ability to dethrone the Georgian.

''Approaching Merab is going to be unique in its own way...I’ve really bought into this idea where if I can go out and be the best martial artist that there is, in all areas, be able to wrestle with him, strike, grapple with him, if I can be that, I can do it....Merab has this narrative buzz around him when he’s an unbeatable force of nature...that’s true to an extent, that doesn’t mean anything to the fact that the guy can’t be beaten''

Ad

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (2:29:58):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.