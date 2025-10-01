  • home icon
Merab Dvalishvili issues an ice-cold preview of potential Umar Nurmagomedov rematch: "I’ll break him in the first 1.5 minutes"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 01, 2025 07:10 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili (left) previews potential Umar Nurmagomedov (right) rematch. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Merab Dvalishvili recently shared his thoughts on a potential Umar Nurmagomedov rematch and made a bold prediction. Dvalishvili expressed his confidence about beating Nurmagomedov dominantly again.

Dvalishvili went up against Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight title fight at UFC 311 in January and outpointed the Dagestan-born fighter over five rounds to win the bout via unanimous decision. Both fighters expressed being open to a rematch in the aftermath, with many expecting it to go down next year.

Ahead of Dvalishvili's upcoming title fight against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 this weekend, he shared his honest thoughts on another potential Nurmagomedov fight and said:

"If I have to fight Umar Nurmagomedov next, I'm confident I'll break him this time and beat him clean. Our last fight wasn't like that. I was controlling things and won without taking unnecessary risks or headaches, but I won't let him off so easily in the octagon next time... I'll break him in the first 1.5 minutes and then drag him around the octagon for the remaining 23.5 minutes like a sack... Even after losing, he didn't learn his lesson."
Merab Dvalishvili says Mario Bautista is "more deserving" of a title shot than Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili recently claimed that Mario Bautista was more deserving of a UFC bantamweight title shot than Umar Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov is set to face Bautista at UFC 321, with the winner likely getting the next bantamweight title shot.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dvalishvili backed Bautista to beat Nurmagomedov and said:

"Yeah, I hope Bautista whoops Umar's a** and I will fight Bautista next, because Bautista is a good fighter, you know. He has got a good winning streak, beat a lot of good guys, and he is a more deserving guy too. Bautista's cousin's name is not Khabib. That's why he needs a nine-fight win streak to maybe fight for the belt. Some people can get the belt after a six-fight win streak [by] fighting nobodies, you know, without ranked opponents. So Bautista could be next."
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
bell-icon Manage notifications