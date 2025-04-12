  • home icon
  • Merab Dvalishvili lauded by teary-eyed woman for his heartwarming gesture during street interview, fans react: "Merab is a real one"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 12, 2025 22:37 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili's act of kindness draws fan praise [Image Courtesy: @UFC_Asia via X/Twitter]

Merab Dvalishvili recently took part in an interview with The Schmo, during which a homeless woman approached him, requesting a handout. Instead of turning her away, 'The Machine' gave her some of the money he had on his person, which drew the approval of fans on YouTube.

The full interview was uploaded to The Schmo's YouTube channel, and the exact moment when he gifted the homeless woman some money was quickly noticed by fans. Additionally, it also drove the woman to tears from the gesture of goodwill, which is rarely seen from UFC stars who are largely removed from the public.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's charitable act (3:30):

Not only did Dvalishvili's actions reduce the woman to tears out of gratitude, but they also drew praise from The Schmo, before the woman gathered her bearings and implored viewers to support the UFC bantamweight champion in all of his endeavors.

Naturally, fans in the comment section of the YouTube were quick to share their thoughts on Dvalishvili's interaction with the women. One fan praised the Georgian phenom's character.

"Merab is a real one"
This was echoed by another fan.

"Merab is a bantamweight legend"

One fan even revealed that they had become a fan of Dvalishvili due to his generosity.

"I like how you have [hand] her money without a thought midway through an interview. I'm a big fan now mate"

A similar sentiment was shared by another fan.

"I LOVE Merab even more! What a kind soul he is."
A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Merab Dvalishvili's charitable act

Dvalishvili isn't the only UFC fighter whose generosity has been praised. UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has also been described as one of the most generous fighters in the promotion's history by various figures, including current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

Merab Dvalishvili is set to face Sean O'Malley in a bantamweight title rematch

Merab Dvalishvili successfully defended his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. Now, he is going to face the man from whom he took the belt, locking horns with Sean O'Malley at UFC 316. Unfortunately, the matchup has been poorly received by fans.

This is due in large part to the feeling that O'Malley is coming off a lopsided loss to Dvalishvili and has done nothing to earn a rematch. The MMA fandom itself was not clamoring for the matchup either, so the logic behind the UFC's decision-making has raised several eyebrows.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
