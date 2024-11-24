Merab Dvalishvili makes bold call out to Petr Yan, Umar Nurmagomedov chimes in

The UFC bantamweight division has been shaken up after Merab Dvalishvili, the reigning champion, called out former titleholder Petr Yan for a potential rematch.

Yan ranked No. 3 in the bantamweight division, secured his second consecutive unanimous decision to win by defeating Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau. With two solid wins under his belt, Yan aims to reclaim the gold, emphasizing his readiness for another showdown with Dvalishvili:

"Merab, let's do it again, I'm ready to talk about a rematch, and I believe it's going to be a very exciting fight."[H/t: Yahoo Sports]

Trending

Dvalishvili responded boldly on X, posting a video with his belt and setting a potential date:

"LFG @PetrYanUFC - March 8th #UFC313 T Mobile , Las Vegas -🦾⚔️"

Expand Tweet

However, the back-and-forth didn’t sit well with undefeated contender Umar Nurmagomedov, who’s been vying for a title shot after his win over Cory Sandhagen.

Nurmagomedov, frustrated with Dvalishvili’s dismissals, posted multiple responses on X, claiming the latter is avoiding him due to his fear of a loss:

"No one is surprised."

Expand Tweet

In another post, Nurmagomedov wrote:

"Someone, please tell him. That it looks terrible."

Expand Tweet

When did Petr Yan fight Merab Dvalishvili?

Merab Dvalishvili faced former UFC Bantamweight champion Petr Yan on Mar 11, 2023, headlining UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili dominated the fight with relentless pressure, attempting a UFC-record 49 takedowns, earning a unanimous decision victory.

Continuing his streak, Dvalishvili fought Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 on Feb. 17, 2024. He secured another unanimous decision win over the former two-division champion in a strategic bout involving five successful takedowns/

On Sept. 14, 2024, Dvalishvili challenged Sean O'Malley for the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 306. In a high-paced contest, Dvalishvili emerged victorious, claiming the title by unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

With a call for a rematch and both Yan and Dvalishvili expressing interest in the potential fight, it remains to be seen if the promotion considers it intriguing and makes it happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback