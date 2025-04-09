Merab Dvalishvili makes Laura Sanko laugh by explaining how they "preg check" cows in his village with sly dig at Dagestani fighters

Merab Dvalishvili gave a humerous response to Laura Sanko when asked if he knows how to determine whether a cow is pregnant. Sanko laughed at Dvalishvili's answer as the Georgian took aim at Dagestani fighters while detailing his experience.

The reigning UFC bantamweight champion answered in a positive manner when Sanko asked him if he grew up around cows. The UFC commentator further inquired if Dvalishvili knows how to ''preg check'' a cow, asking:

''You know how to preg check a cow, right? You have to put your arm all the way inside the cow.''

Dvalishvili replied in denial, poking fun at Dagestan, which drew a laugh from Sanko.

''I mean, we don't do that in my village. Maybe in Dagestan... Oh, you got to witness. When the cows wants to have a make love. You know, they have season. The girl cow is going crazy... So you got to find the man cow to make her pregnant. And you got to do it like quick. You don't have many time, you know?''

Check out their comments below:

Dvalishvili (19-4) dethroned Sean O'Malley at UFC 306 last year, winning via unanimous decision to secure the title. He then successfully defended his belt by beating the previously undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 earlier this year. He's set to run it back with O'Malley later this year.

Sean O'Malley claims there is no animosity between him and Merab Dvalishvili

There was clearly some hostility between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili ahead of their title fight at UFC 306 last year. However, according to O'Malley, it didn't feel natural, and his approach will be different going into their rematch at UFC 316 on June 7 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, O'Malley opened up about his relationship with Dvalishvili, saying he has no animosity towards the reigning champion. 'Suga' said:

''I feel like the first Merab fight I wanted to not like him because as a fan I enjoy when two fighters don’t necessarily like each other and there’s beef there, I enjoy that. So I felt like I wanted to create that and it wasn’t very authentic because I like Merab. I met him a few times, he’s a nice guy, it’s nothing.''

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (16:08):

