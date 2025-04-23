Merab Dvalishvili pens three-word reaction to Conor McGregor labeling him a "star"

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has risen in the ranks since winning the bantamweight championship. The Georgian recently shared his reaction to former champion Conor McGregor labeling him a star.

Dvalishvili is currently on a 12-fight win streak in the UFC. The Georgian has competed in the UFC 14 times, losing his first two fights. In his last loss, Dvalishvili fought Ricky Simon.

The 34-year-old got caught by Simon in a tight guillotine choke in the third round with 50 seconds left on the clock. Dvalishvili refused to tap until the bell rang. Simon was eventually awarded a win by technical submission.

Dvalishvili's grit and strength from that night against Simon was on display in a post on X. McGregor responded to this post and praised Dvalishvili for his comeback and labeled him a star. The Irishman wrote:

"And now, years on, the reigning, defending UFC World Champion! Magnificent! Merab is A Star!"

Dvalishvili acknowledged McGregor's praise and wrote:

"Much love Conor."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comment below:

Merab Dvalishvili wants Islam Makhachev to fight top contender Ilia Topuria

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili was criticized by many fans and analysts when he dismissed the idea of fighting Umar Nurmagomedov, as he thought the Russian didn't deserve a title shot. Eventually, 'The Machine' faced Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 and successfully defended his title.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Dvalishvili thinks Islam Makhachev should give Ilia Topuria a chance to fight for the title the same way he gave Nurmagomedov one. He said:

"Ilia has to fight Islam Makhachev, especially since he vacated his featherweight belt and is not anymore at 145. He’s the most deserving contender for the 155 title. Islam told me at the press conference, ‘Merab I respect you but when you have a top contender you should fight him,’ and I said okay… Now he has a top contender in Ilia Topuria but he’s not fighting him… Nobody criticized Islam like they criticized me."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

