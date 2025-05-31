Merab Dvalishvili reacts to Chael Sonnen speculating on Sean O'Malley's bantamweight future with potential loss at UFC 316: "He is a big name"

Ahead of UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili was asked for his thoughts on Chael Sonnen's recent remarks about Sean O'Malley. While speaking to The Schmo, 'The American Gangster' opined that a bantamweight title loss for O'Malley against Dvalishvili in their upcoming rematch could be 'Sugar's' last bantamweight fight.
In his own interview with The Schmo, 'The Machine' couldn't say that this will indeed transpire if O'Malley loses. However, he did express bulletproof confidence that he will defeat O'Malley for a second time and that 'Sugar' has plenty of options if he does end up pursuing fights in different divisions:
"I wish Sean all the best. He is a good fighter and I'm not gonna say like that, but I can tell you what I can control, what I'm going to do. I'm gonna win this fight and keep the belt and Sean can fight whichever weight class he wants and how many fights he wants. He is a big name and he has so many superfights to fight and he already been champion and now it's my time and I'm not gonna give my belt to nobody."
Check out Merab Dvalishvili's thoughts on Sean O'Malley's future (2:54):
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
O'Malley is in a do-or-die scenario. Two back-to-back losses to Dvalishvili will effectively boot him from the bantamweight title picture, as he will have to string together a lengthy and impressive win streak to earn a third crack, especially given how undeserved the upcoming UFC 316 rematch already is.
It is an immediate title rematch for O'Malley, who has done nothing since first losing to Dvalishvili at UFC 306. He wasn't a long-reigning champion, having just one title defense, against the division's biggest overachiever in Marlon 'Chito' Vera, before losing the belt.
A second defeat would drastically change O'Malley's career trajectory.
Merab Dvalishvili is on an all-time great win streak
Merab Dvalishvili is on a 12-fight win streak, with 11 of those wins coming in the bantamweight division. Along the way, he has beaten four different former UFC champions in ex-featherweight champion José Aldo, and ex-bantamweight champions Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and Sean O'Malley.
Additionally, he has also beaten former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes and recently handed the previously undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov his first-ever professional loss.