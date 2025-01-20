Merab Dvalishvili’s coach goes ballistic on Umar Nurmagomedov's excuses for UFC 311 loss: “Don’t think your hand bone and your lungs are connected” 

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili put in a performance of lifetime on Saturday night at UFC 311 against Umar Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili overcame adversity in the first two rounds and dominated his Russian opponent in the last three. Entering the fight as an underdog, Dvalishvili handed Nurmagomedov the first loss of his professional career.

In his post-fight interview, Nurmagomedov said he broke his left hand after the end of the first round. In an interview with Submission Radio, Dvalishvili's coach John Wood reacted to the claim and said:

"I mean maybe he broke his hand in the first round maybe he didn't who knows and I don't think having a broken hand affects your cardio. Last time I checked I don't think your hand bone and your your lungs are connected, so I don't think that that really played into anything and who cares, it's a fight that's what happens you know. Maybe you throw a punch wrong or somebody turns their head or you hit someone, that is the name of the game you know."

Check out John Wood's comments below (4:36):

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria praises Merab Dvalishvili's performance at UFC 311

Ilia Topuria was among the first few fighters to congratulate Merab Dvalishvili for his impressive win at UFC 311. Topuria, who is good friends with Dvalishvili, is also born to Georgian parents. The 27-year-old took to Instagram and wrote:

"I just rewatched the fight, and it was truly dominating in every aspect, not just wrestling. You controlled his mind, cardio, and strength. You showcased a whole different level of performance. All the credit and respect goes to you. Georgia loves you ! If God is with us who against us ❤️👏🏻"

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

