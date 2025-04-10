Merab Dvalishvili's sub-zero degree recreation of viral morning routine cracks up MMA fans: "One crazy dude"

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili just dropped a recreation video of the viral morning routine on X, and fight fans can't seem to hold back their laughter.
In the video, Dvalishvili wakes up in the snow at six in the morning and rubs a handful of snow on his face straight away. He then pours two full bottles of water into a large bowl to quench his thirst.
After rehydrating, 'The Machine' kicks off his morning workout, using a tree branch for shoulder-press, squats, pull-ups and inverted hanging exercises.
Check out the post below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The post instantly sparked fan reactions on the platform, as X users began to flood the comments section of the post. One fan commented:
"Merab, you're one crazy dude!"
Others commented:
"At least he's not diving head first in a frozen solid lake"
"Merab is more entertaining outside the cage"
"Merab is always climbing and rolling around in the cold"
"Merab please be careful"
Check out more fan reactions below:
Throwback to when Merab Dvalishvili dove headfirst into a frozen lake
In 2021, when Merab Dvalishvili was out for a run in the cold, he found a frozen lake that he decided to dive into. Misjudging the thickness of the ice, the Georgian injured himself badly. The accident caused a severe laceration on 'The Machine's' head, sending him to the hospital for medical treatment.
Dvalishvili narrated the entire incident via his Instagram post, stating:
"I thought a great day to train and run in the park. Then I saw a pond which I thought was snow and water. But it turned out to be all ice and tree branches sticking out. As soon as I broke through the ice, I felt my skin peeling off. But nothing more painful than when they stapled my skin back together! It's all good now, feeling great"
Check out Merab Dvalishvili's post below: